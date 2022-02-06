China ready to usher in another brilliant 50 years of ties with Argentina: Xi

Xinhua) 15:53, February 06, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez Sunday, saying that China is willing to advance exchanges and cooperation in various fields and usher in another 50 brilliant years under the comprehensive strategic partnership with Argentina.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)