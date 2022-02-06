Home>>
China ready to usher in another brilliant 50 years of ties with Argentina: Xi
(Xinhua) 15:53, February 06, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez Sunday, saying that China is willing to advance exchanges and cooperation in various fields and usher in another 50 brilliant years under the comprehensive strategic partnership with Argentina.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi expects China-Poland practical cooperation to reach new height
- Xi calls for sound, steady development of China-Singapore ties in post-pandemic era
- Xi meets Kazakh president Tokayev
- Xi meets Turkmen president, calling for deepening bilateral cooperation
- Xi meets Serbian president, hails ironclad friendship between China, Serbia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.