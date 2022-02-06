Xi meets Kazakh president Tokayev

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Saturday the significance of China-Kazakhstan relations to regional and world peace and stability.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who attended the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Noting an independent, safe, stable and prosperous Kazakhstan is in the common interests of the people of China and Kazakhstan, Xi said China firmly supports Kazakhstan in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and believes it has the ability to safeguard national security and social stability.

"China will always be Kazakhstan's reliable friend and firm partner, and is ready to help Kazakhstan maintain stability, develop economy and improve people's livelihood," Xi said.

Hailing the continuous improvement of bilateral relationship since the two countries established diplomatic ties 30 years ago, Xi expressed the hope that the two sides will work together and usher bilateral relationship into another 30 years of golden period.

China and Kazakhstan, which were among the first to jointly pursue Belt and Road cooperation, have implemented a series of projects of strategic significance, bringing benefits to the two peoples and setting a good example for the international community, Xi said.

He urged the two sides to give priority to cooperation in production capacity, trade, agriculture and infrastructure construction and continuously raise the level of interconnectivity.

Xi also stressed cultivating new growth points in the fields including green energy, modern healthcare, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and digital finance to jointly build a "green Silk Road," "a Silk Road for health," and "a digital Silk Road."

China is willing to deepen security cooperation with Kazakhstan, safeguard the security and stability of the two countries and the region, and promote the building of a closer community with a shared future under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with other SCO members, Xi added.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan cherishes its relationship with China and will continue to actively support and participate in cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative while supporting the Global Development Initiative put forward by President Xi.

He expressed gratitude to China for firmly supporting Kazakhstan's efforts in opposing external interference and safeguarding its own security and stability.

Kazakhstan will, as always, be China's friend, brother and reliable strategic partner, firmly support China on issues involving China's core interests, and will not be influenced and interfered by external forces, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh president also expressed the hope for Xi's early visit to Kazakhstan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

