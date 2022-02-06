Xi says China ready to accelerate FTA negotiation with GCC

Xinhua) 11:45, February 06, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said China stands ready to work with countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to accelerate the free trade agreement negotiations.

Xi said this will inject fresh vitality to the two sides as well as the world economy.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing while meeting with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

China is willing to join hands with the UAE to build their comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, Xi said.

China also stands ready to deepen cooperation with the UAE to fight COVID-19, Xi said, adding that China will actively participate in major development projects of the UAE and expand their cooperation in fields including new and renewable energy, space and aviation.

The crown prince said strengthening the relationship with China is a top priority for the UAE's foreign policy, noting that the UAE will remain committed to consolidating and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

The UAE will help promote the Belt and Road Initiative to bear more fruits in the Middle East, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)