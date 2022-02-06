Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022.

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed strengthening unity and cooperation to tackle various pressing global challenges, while meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Beijing.

Xi said China will continue to firmly support the UN's work, and make new contributions to safeguarding world peace and development and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Guterres came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Xi said hosting a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics will inject confidence and strength into the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi pointed out three major issues that deserve much thought and attention at present and over the coming period globally: enhancing unity to fight COVID-19, boosting development and promoting democracy.

On the pandemic fight, Xi said China had delivered on its promise to provide 2 billion vaccines to the world in 2021 and will continue to increase its anti-pandemic support for developing countries.

On development, Xi said China is willing to work closely with the UN and jointly push for the realization of stronger, greener, and healthier global growth.

On democracy, Xi stressed that each country has the right to choose a development path suited to its national conditions and the needs of its people.

Guterres said that China's successful organizing of such a large-scale and safe Winter Olympics is extraordinary.

The world needs a successful Winter Olympics, which sends a clear message that people of any country, nation, or religious belief can rise above differences and achieve solidarity and cooperation, he added.

The UN chief commended China for its huge contribution to the global fight against the pandemic and underscored the importance of the Global Development Initiative put forward by Xi, which is of great significance to promoting the realization of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to addressing inequality and imbalance in global development.

The world can not afford to have division and confrontation, and only by sticking to multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation can the world effectively address risks and challenges, he said.

Guterres said the partnership with China is a vital pillar of the UN and multilateralism. He added that the UN seeks to strengthen cooperation with China and looks forward to China's greater role in global issues such as the reform of the international system.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

