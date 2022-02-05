Home>>
Xi meets Kazakh president Tokayev
(Xinhua) 14:37, February 05, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Beijing, stressing the significance of China-Kazakhstan relations to regional and world peace and stability.
Noting an independent, safe, stable and prosperous Kazakhstan is in the common interests of the people of China and Kazakhstan, Xi said China firmly supports Kazakhstan in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and believes it has the ability to safeguard national security and social stability.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Serbian president, hails ironclad friendship between China, Serbia
- Xi meets Egyptian president, calls for building China-Egypt community with shared future
- President Xi holds talks with Putin
- Xi, Putin agree on closer strategic coordination
- Xi attends opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.