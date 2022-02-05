Xi meets Kazakh president Tokayev

Xinhua) 14:37, February 05, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Beijing, stressing the significance of China-Kazakhstan relations to regional and world peace and stability.

Noting an independent, safe, stable and prosperous Kazakhstan is in the common interests of the people of China and Kazakhstan, Xi said China firmly supports Kazakhstan in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and believes it has the ability to safeguard national security and social stability.

