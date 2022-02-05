Xi meets Turkmen president, calling for deepening bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 14:36, February 05, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, calling for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation on all fronts and building more substantial, vibrant and dynamic China-Turkmenistan relations.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)