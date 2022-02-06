Peng Liyuan, Ecuador's first lady meet, watch Peking Opera

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, meets with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, first lady of Ecuador, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday met with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, first lady of Ecuador, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In a chamber decorated with China's peonies and Ecuador's roses, Peng expressed warm welcome to Alcivar, who accompanied Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and visit China.

Hailing Beijing's efforts to host the Winter Olympics despite the COVID-19 impact, Alcivar appreciated China's assistance to Ecuador in fighting the pandemic and wished athletes of both countries success in this Olympics.

Peng and Alcivar watched Peking Opera together. Alcivar praised the excellent performance of the artists, expressing the hope to learn more about traditional Chinese culture in the future.

Peng said that joint efforts can be made to deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and Ecuador to enhance mutual understanding.

