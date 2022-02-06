Xi meets Rahmon, hailing China-Tajikistan ironclad friendship

Xinhua) 10:37, February 06, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Xi said that the bilateral relations between China and Tajikistan have reached a historical high of comprehensive strategic partnership over the past 30 years since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, calling Tajikistan an "ironclad friend."

Hailing the unbreakable political mutual trust and staunch mutual support between the two countries, Xi said China is willing to work with Tajikistan to push for new development of their relations.

Xi stressed China's firm support for the Tajik side to safeguard national independence, sovereignty, security and for the Tajik people to realize the development goal toward prosperity.

Xi called on the two sides to step up cooperation on green energy, digital economy and e-commerce, among others.

He also expressed China's readiness to expand the import of high-quality Tajik farm products and accelerate the building of a Luban Workshop in Tajikistan, which will be the first in Central Asia.

Xi said China is willing to provide support and assistance to Tajikistan in its COVID-19 response and stands ready to work with Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries to enhance anti-terrorism cooperation.

Calling China Tajikistan's good neighbor, friend and partner, Rahmon said deepening Tajikistan-China friendly relationship has been, is and will remain a priority for his country's foreign policy.

He said Tajikistan is willing to actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation and welcomes China's increased investment in Tajikistan and expanded import of Tajik farm products.

He also called on the two sides to deepen educational, cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, as well as communication and coordination in safeguarding regional security and stability.

The two sides signed an economic and trade cooperation plan between the two governments.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)