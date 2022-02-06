China ready to launch panda cooperation with Qatar: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday China is ready to work with Qatar to launch the first panda cooperation in the Middle East.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Noting that the bilateral ties are now facing new opportunities, Xi stressed that China and Qatar should firmly support each other.

China stands ready to cooperate with Qatar on jointly building the Belt and Road, implementing the Global Development Initiative, and building long-term and stable energy cooperation, said Xi, adding that the two sides should deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Xi also expressed hope that Qatar will continue to play a positive role in pushing for reaching a free trade agreement between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at an early date.

The Qatari emir said Qatar will continue to firmly support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, and to play a positive role in deepening cooperation between the GCC and China.

