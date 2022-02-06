Xi says China-Ecuador relations to enter new development stage

Xinhua) 10:42, February 06, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A joint statement on deepening China-Ecuador comprehensive strategic partnership released Saturday will promote the two countries' relations into a new phase of development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who attended Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Xi said that both sides should take negotiations on the free trade agreement as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation, and continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China will continue to help Ecuador fight the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen vaccine cooperation, Xi said.

Xi said he hopes that Ecuador will continue to provide a fair and convenient business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Ecuador.

Lasso said China is Ecuador's most important cooperation partner. With half of its COVID-19 vaccines coming from China, Ecuador has become one of the countries with the highest vaccination rate in Latin America.

China's assistance to Ecuador and other countries has never attached any political strings, said the Ecuadorian president, stressing that Ecuador stands ready to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and support the Global Development Initiative put forward by Xi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)