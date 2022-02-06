Xi, Mirziyoyev agree on consolidating comprehensive China-Uzbekistan cooperation

Xinhua) 11:19, February 06, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, calling on both sides to seize opportunities to consolidate and strengthen bilateral comprehensive cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Mirziyoyev attended Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Xi hailed the development of China-Uzbekistan relations in the past 30 years, adding that the two sides have adhered to equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, continuously deepened political mutual trust and promoted mutually beneficial cooperation. The bilateral relationship has continuously reached new heights.

Xi said China has always firmly supported Uzbekistan in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and security and is a reliable friend and partner of Uzbekistan.

The two sides should implement plans for economic, trade and investment cooperation and select and implement a number of major cooperation projects of strategic significance at an early date, Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to help Uzbekistan build a modern industrial system, speed up the feasibility study of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and strive for an early launch, adding that the two sides should strengthen cooperation in natural gas and renewable energy.

China is ready to carry out anti-pandemic and poverty reduction cooperation with Uzbekistan and deepen security cooperation in an all-round way, Xi said.

Mirziyoyev thanked China for supporting Uzbekistan in upholding independence, sovereignty, development and reform and establishing the first vaccine production center in Central Asia.

Uzbekistan will work with China on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and actively advance key projects such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Uzbek president said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)