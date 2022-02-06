Home>>
Xi calls for sound, steady development of China-Singapore ties in post-pandemic era
(Xinhua) 14:24, February 06, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob in Beijing on Sunday, calling on both sides to deepen the synergy of development strategies and promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations in the post-pandemic era.
