Xi expects China-Poland practical cooperation to reach new height

Xinhua) 14:46, February 06, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, calling on both sides to tap the potential in fields such as trade and investment, transportation and logistics, as well as high and new technologies to lift bilateral practical cooperation to a new height.

Duda attended Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)