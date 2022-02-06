Home>>
Xi expects China-Poland practical cooperation to reach new height
(Xinhua) 14:46, February 06, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, calling on both sides to tap the potential in fields such as trade and investment, transportation and logistics, as well as high and new technologies to lift bilateral practical cooperation to a new height.
Duda attended Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
