Xi meets Turkmen president, calling for deepening bilateral cooperation
(Xinhua) 13:48, February 06, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, calling for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation on all fronts and building more substantial, vibrant and dynamic China-Turkmenistan relations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
