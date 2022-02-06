Xi meets Turkmen president, calling for deepening bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 13:48, February 06, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, calling for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation on all fronts and building more substantial, vibrant and dynamic China-Turkmenistan relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)