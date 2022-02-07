Xi meets Mongolian PM on elevating ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who came to China for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday met with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Xi expressed China's willingness to work with Mongolia to deepen mutual trust, friendship and cooperation in a bid to bring the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

He said China is willing to maintain high-level communication with Mongolia and deepen exchanges on governance experience. The country is ready to provide support and assistance to Mongolia in combating the pandemic, boosting the economy and improving people's livelihood.

The two sides should uphold true multilateralism, safeguard international fairness and justice, and protect regional peace and stability, Xi said.

Oyun-Erdene said China's hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled has boosted the world's confidence in defeating the pandemic.

Describing the Olympics as a symbol of peace and solidarity for humankind, he said that Mongolia firmly opposes the politicization of sports.

Oyun-Erdene said that Mongolia is willing to board the express train of China's development, deepen cooperation with China, and make the bilateral relations a model of relations between neighboring countries as well as in international relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who came to China for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

