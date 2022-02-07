Xi meets Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on deepening ties

Xinhua) 08:19, February 07, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday met with Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Xi said that China appreciates the support of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg for China's bidding and preparation for the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics. He also thanked Luxembourg's royal family for firmly supporting and actively promoting the friendship between China and Luxembourg.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Luxembourg, Xi said that China stands ready to work with Luxembourg to advance the continuous and stable development of relations.

He said the two sides should maintain mutual respect and mutual accommodation of each other's core interests and major concerns.

Efforts should be made to tap the potential of cooperation in fields such as new and high technology and green economy, strengthen the air freight services, and promote cultural exchanges between the two countries, Xi said.

Grand Duke Henri expressed Luxembourg's willingness to further deepen cooperation with China to jointly promote world development, and thanked China for helping many countries including Luxembourg combat the pandemic and boost economic recovery.

He said Luxembourg is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)