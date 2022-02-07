Xi meets Prince of Monaco Albert II

Xinhua) 08:20, February 07, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prince of Monaco Albert II at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday met with Prince of Monaco Albert II in Beijing, expressing the hope that China-Monaco relations will continue to enjoy sound development.

China-Monaco relations have become a model of friendly exchanges and mutual benefits between countries of different sizes, histories and cultures, Xi said.

He said bilateral exchanges and cooperation in such fields as communications, environmental protection, sports and art have yielded fruitful results.

The two sides should consolidate their traditional friendship and political mutual trust, and step up communication and coordination in multilateral organizations including the United Nations and international affairs, to jointly uphold multilateralism, he said.

Xi welcomed Monaco's participation in the second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Prince Albert II said that China's successful Winter Olympics opening ceremony has sent a strong message of peace and solidarity, which is exactly what the world urgently needs.

The prince expressed his belief that China will continue to make greater contributions to world peace and development.

