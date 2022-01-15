We Are China

People work against the clock to curb Omicron spread in central China's Henan

Xinhua) 15:14, January 15, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2022 shows staff members transferring daily necessities at a quarantine site at Anyang Vocational and Technical College in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

ANYANG, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Anyang in central China's Henan Province on Thursday reported 58 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, taking the city's total infections to 198.

Frontline workers and volunteers have been fighting the epidemic, building stringent lines of defense against the highly transmissible virus, and ensuring sufficient food and medicine supplies for the citizens.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2022 shows policemen on duty at a toll gate in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

Policemen are on duty at a toll gate in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

A staff member works at an air-inflated laboratory for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Anyang of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

Staff members arrange swab samples in Anyang of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

A policeman is on duty at a toll gate in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

Workers distribute daily necessities at a goods transferring point in Anyang of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

