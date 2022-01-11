In pics: COVID-19 fight in Henan, C China

Xinhua) 08:19, January 11, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Volunteers load vegetables for residents under home quarantine onto a truck in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A medical worker gets equipped with disinfectant in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A volunteer helps a citizen register for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Medical workers take swab samples from citizens for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A medical worker puts on protective gear at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Baoliansi Township of Wenfeng District in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A volunteer reminds people of keeping social distancing at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022. Henan on Sunday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

