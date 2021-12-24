Fuxi Mountain area in Henan takes advantage of natural resources to promote tourism

Xinhua) 08:57, December 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2021 shows the view of a pasture at Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province. In recent years, Fuxi Mountain area in Xinmi, has taken advantages of natural resources and local culture to promote tourism. By participating in the construction of scenic spots and providing jobs in these spots, it has helped more than 20,000 local people increase their income and promote regional economy development. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A villager cleans up at her restaurant at Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 22, 2021.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2021 shows tourists visiting a glass-bottomed corridor at Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province.

Tourists visit Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 22, 2021.

Tourists visit Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 22, 2021.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2021 shows tourists visiting a glass-bottomed corridor at Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2021 shows residential buildings at Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City, central China's Henan Province.

