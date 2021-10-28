Snow-covered Yaoshan Mountain in Henan: a real-world wonderland

People's Daily Online) 09:58, October 28, 2021

(Photo/Courtesy of the Administration Bureau of Yaoshan Mountain Scenic Spot)

Since the second half of October, Yaoshan Mountain in central China's Henan Province has witnessed continuous snowfall. Atop Yaoshan Mountain, everything is now covered in a thick blanket of snow with a white mist aloft in the air above, creating a dreamlike ambience. High up the mountain, snow-white gullies, ridges, pines and gnarly-looking rocks have turned the landscape into a frosty wonderland.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)