Water level of Xiaolangdi Reservoir reaches record high in Henan

Xinhua) 09:36, October 14, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows water gushing out from sluiceways of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in central China's Henan Province. Due to continuous rainfall, the Yellow River has seen three floods since Sept. 27. The water level of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on Oct. 9 reached a record high of 273.5 meters since the dam was built. (Xinhua/Shang Kunlun)

