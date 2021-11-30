Shiitake mushroom growing enriches villagers in Central China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:38, November 30, 2021

Farmers enjoy a bumper harvest of shiitake mushrooms in Guangshan county, Xinyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Recently, farmers have been busy picking and sorting shiitake mushrooms at a growing base supported by a local agricultural cooperative in Guangshan county, Xinyang city, central China's Henan Province. The shiitake mushrooms, which look like brown mini umbrellas, were neatly placed on the shelf, showcasing their great vitality.

The agricultural cooperative introduced greenhouse-based mushroom growing technique this autumn, and has encouraged over 200 local farmers to take up mushroom growing near their homes. With more and more villagers learning this technique, the community is now heading towards a better life with the boom in shiitake mushrooms.

