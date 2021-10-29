Farmers busy themselves harvesting shiitake mushrooms in E China's Jiujiang

People's Daily Online) 17:41, October 29, 2021

A farmer harvests shiitake mushrooms at a greenhouse. (photo/Yu Huilin)

These days, farmers from Henglu township of Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi province have been busy harvesting shiitake mushrooms in the greenhouses located at cultivation bases.

As a pillar industry in Henglu township, shiitake mushroom cultivation can not only provide stable job opportunities for farmers in nearby villages, thus thickening their pockets, but also allowing their idle lands to be fully utilized.

It has been reported that the annual yield at the Gaotang shiitake mushroom base in Henglu village exceeds 500,000 kilograms, with annual sales of 3 million yuan ($469,500) and an annual profit of about 300,000 yuan.

