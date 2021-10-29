Home>>
Farmers busy themselves harvesting shiitake mushrooms in E China's Jiujiang
(People's Daily Online) 17:41, October 29, 2021
|A farmer harvests shiitake mushrooms at a greenhouse. (photo/Yu Huilin)
These days, farmers from Henglu township of Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi province have been busy harvesting shiitake mushrooms in the greenhouses located at cultivation bases.
As a pillar industry in Henglu township, shiitake mushroom cultivation can not only provide stable job opportunities for farmers in nearby villages, thus thickening their pockets, but also allowing their idle lands to be fully utilized.
It has been reported that the annual yield at the Gaotang shiitake mushroom base in Henglu village exceeds 500,000 kilograms, with annual sales of 3 million yuan ($469,500) and an annual profit of about 300,000 yuan.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- A glimpse of bioluminescent mushrooms in Yunnan
- Explore the wonderful world of mushrooms in SW China's Yunnan
- Biggest-ever mushroom discovered in SW China hotel
- Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils
- 'Thin blue mushroom' dish offered at Hunan University
- Luminous mushrooms in Japan
- Mushrooming in popularity
- Threat to truffles leaves a bad taste
- Mushroom expo held in north China's Hebei
- Hunters gain extra income from cultivating mushrooms in N China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.