Friday, August 13, 2021

Explore the wonderful world of mushrooms in SW China's Yunnan

(People's Daily Online) 16:23, August 13, 2021
Photo shows a species of edible mushroom named thelephora ganbajun.

Southwest China's Yunnan province is one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. Its unique climate and complex topography have nourished a rich diversity in wild edible mushrooms. Apart from being a type of delicious food, wild fungus also offers the locals a kind of visual treat.


