Explore the wonderful world of mushrooms in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:23, August 13, 2021
|Photo shows a species of edible mushroom named thelephora ganbajun.
Southwest China's Yunnan province is one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. Its unique climate and complex topography have nourished a rich diversity in wild edible mushrooms. Apart from being a type of delicious food, wild fungus also offers the locals a kind of visual treat.
