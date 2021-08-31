A glimpse of bioluminescent mushrooms in Yunnan
Rare bioluminescent mushrooms emit a greenish fluorescence at night at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)
Can mushrooms glow in the dark? Yes, it's true! Such a dreamy and magical scene just appeared at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Footage of several clusters of rare bioluminescent mushrooms was recently captured at the Garden. These lovely fungi feature "nondescript" milky hues in the daytime, while emitting a greenish fluorescence at night. As a result, sparkling spots are scattered all over their trunks, flickering about in the dark.
Bioluminescent mushrooms feature "nondescript" milky hues in the daytime. (Photo/Xinhua)
Bioluminescent mushrooms, as members of the fungi family, can glow in pale blue, light green or silvery white within a shadow or under complete darkness. A few years ago, a photographer took pictures of the glowing mushrooms at the Garden, which has since become a tourist hotspot.
However, not everyone is lucky enough to see these mushrooms in their ideal state, with the brightness and duration of their glow associated with temperature and humidity conditions, as well as varying based on the mushrooms' overall health status and age.
(Photo/Xinhua)
(Photo/Xinhua)
(Photo/Xinhua)
(Photo/Xinhua)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Population of critically endangered pine trees undergoes significant growth in SW China’s Yunnan
- World Heritage Sites in China: Old Town of Lijiang
- Infrared cameras capture footage of silver pheasants strolling in forest in SW China’s Yunnan
- World Heritage Sites in China: Hani Rice Terraces
- Critically endangered orchid lost for over 25 years rediscovered in SW China's Yunnan
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.