Annual cargo throughput of Xinzheng Int’l Airport exceeds 700,000 tonnes

Xinhua) 08:44, December 31, 2021

Staff prepare to load an air freighter of Russian AirBridgeCargo at Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The annual cargo throughput of Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou of Henan exceeded 700,000 tonnes Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

