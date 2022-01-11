Central China's Zhengzhou conducts rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 08:37, January 11, 2022

A volunteer helps a foreigner register for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A medical worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A medical worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A volunteer (L) helps a medical worker collect tubes containing swab sample for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

75-year-old volunteer Geng Xiaodi guides people to line up for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Volunteers guide people to line for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A medical worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A volunteer helps a citizen register for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A medical worker transports a box containing swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Volunteers guide people to line for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A medical worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A medical worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The city has carried out rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

