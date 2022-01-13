Highlights of 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition

Xinhua) 08:10, January 13, 2022

A contestant carves a snow sculpture during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The competition kicked off on Tuesday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

