Highlights of 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition
A contestant carves a snow sculpture during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The competition kicked off on Tuesday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A contestant carves a snow sculpture during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The competition kicked off on Tuesday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A contestant carves a snow sculpture during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The competition kicked off on Tuesday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Contestants carve snow sculptures during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The competition kicked off on Tuesday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A contestant carves a snow sculpture during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The competition kicked off on Tuesday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A contestant carves a snow sculpture during the 28th Harbin snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The competition kicked off on Tuesday. Nearly 60 contestants of 19 teams from all over the country participated in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ice sculpture competition held in Harbin
- Workers finish main snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots in Harbin
- Turkey holds "China in My Dreams" painting competition
- China releases draft rules preventing unfair competition in internet sector
- Framing Chinese-U.S. competition as contest between systems undermines Washington's interests: media
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.