China's Shenzhen reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:52, January 12, 2022

Citizens queue up for nucleic acid testing at a testing site in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 11, 2022.(Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- South China's Shenzhen reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the municipal government announced at a press briefing.

Four individuals -- one male and three females -- returned positive nucleic acid test results early Tuesday morning.

All four confirmed cases were transferred to the same designated hospital for isolated treatment and are now in stable condition.

As of Monday, the city had completed more than 22 million nucleic acid tests in four days. So far, 1,577 close contacts and 1,942 secondary close contacts have been placed under quarantine in Shenzhen.

