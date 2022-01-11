Chinese mainland reports 110 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:53, January 11, 2022

Medical workers take swab samples from citizens for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 10, 2022.(Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 110 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 87 were reported in Henan, 13 in Shaanxi, and 10 in Tianjin, the commission said.

Also reported were 82 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported Monday, added the commission.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)