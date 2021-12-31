Xi underscores importance of human-Nature relationship

Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the significance of human-Nature relationship when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2022.

"If we do not fail Nature, Nature shall never fail us," Xi said.

He particularly mentioned the Yellow River, saying that a Yellow River well harnessed is a millennia-long aspiration of the Chinese people. He recalled his visits to all nine provinces or autonomous regions on the upper, middle and lower streams of the river.

Xi also mentioned the Yangtze River, Qinghai Lake, Yarlung Zangbo River, the South-North Water Diversion, the Saihanba forest, as well as the northward trek and homecoming of elephants in Yunnan Province, and the migration and return of Tibetan antelopes to illustrate the importance of a harmonious human-Nature relationship.

