China's poverty eradication a contribution to world: Xi

Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Realization of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and elimination of extreme poverty is what the Communist Party of China has delivered to the people, and it is also China's contribution to the world, President Xi Jinping said Friday when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2022.

Those who once lived in poverty no longer have to worry about food or clothing, or access to education, housing and medical insurance, thanks to the sustained efforts of the Chinese people from generation to generation, Xi said.

He said the country must never rest on past achievements on the long way to ensure a better life for everyone.

