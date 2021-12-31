Xi stresses maintaining strategic focus, determination

Xinhua) 19:13, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the importance of maintaining strategic focus and determination in his New Year address to ring in 2022.

Noting that the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee has adopted the Party's third resolution on historical issues, Xi said the Party's 100-year achievements provide a source of motivation and its 100-year experience a wellspring of inspiration.

"To realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will be no easy task like a walk in the park; it will not happen overnight, or through sheer fanfare," said Xi.

"We must always keep a long-term perspective, remain mindful of potential risks, maintain strategic focus and determination, and 'attain to the broad and great while addressing the delicate and minute,'" he added.

