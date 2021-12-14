Home>>
Chinese society in Toronto mourns Nanjing Massacre victims
(Ecns.cn) 15:37, December 14, 2021
Representatives of the Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations hold a commemoration to pay tribute to Nanjing Massacre victims at the Nanjing Massacre Victims Memorial in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 13, 2021. (China News Service/Yu Ruidong)
It is the fourth consecutive year that the Chinese Canadian communities have held a memorial ceremony since the memorial was set up in December 2018.
