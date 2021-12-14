HK, Macao hold memorial ceremony for Nanjing Massacre victims

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and other government officials attend a memorial ceremony to mourn the victims of the Nanjing Massacre on the occasion of the eighth National Memorial Day in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2021. The Nanjing Massacre took place after the Japanese troops captured the city on Dec. 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they killed about 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II. (Xinhua)

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attends a memorial ceremony to mourn the victims of the Nanjing Massacre on the occasion of the eighth National Memorial Day in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2021.

People take part in a memorial ceremony to mourn the victims of the Nanjing Massacre on the occasion of the eighth National Memorial Day in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 13, 2021.

People take part in a memorial ceremony to mourn the victims of the Nanjing Massacre on the occasion of the eighth National Memorial Day in south China's Macao, Dec. 13, 2021.

