Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" continues to lead Chinese box office
(Xinhua) 12:08, December 11, 2021
Domestic adventure movie "Schemes in Antiques" on Friday stayed atop the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.
Adapted from a novel of the same name, the movie tells a story of a series of adventures of the main characters to find out the truth surrounding a Buddha head from the Tang Dynasty (618-907). It earned about 21 million yuan (3.3 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, accounting for over 40 percent of the day's total.
The domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" ranked second on the box office chart, generating 12.7 million yuan on Friday.
It was followed by romantic movie "Good Night Beijing," which pocketed about 7.3 million yuan on its first day of screening.
