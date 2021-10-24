War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

Xinhua) 13:29, October 24, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" maintained its top spot in the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film raked in 90.73 million yuan (about 14.17 million U.S. dollars) on Saturday, with its total box office revenue exceeding 5.2 billion yuan on its 24th day of screening.

The Chinese production was followed by "Dune," a sci-fi film adapted from a homonymic novel written by Frank Herbert, which generated 58.48 million yuan on its second day of screening.

The patriotic film "My Country, My Parents" grabbed the third spot with a daily box office of about 13.7 million yuan on Saturday.

