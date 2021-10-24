Home>>
War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office
(Xinhua) 13:29, October 24, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" maintained its top spot in the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.
The film raked in 90.73 million yuan (about 14.17 million U.S. dollars) on Saturday, with its total box office revenue exceeding 5.2 billion yuan on its 24th day of screening.
The Chinese production was followed by "Dune," a sci-fi film adapted from a homonymic novel written by Frank Herbert, which generated 58.48 million yuan on its second day of screening.
The patriotic film "My Country, My Parents" grabbed the third spot with a daily box office of about 13.7 million yuan on Saturday.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" stays atop Chinese box office
- China's box office hits 6.2 bln USD
- Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office chart
- "The Battle at Lake Changjin" tops Chinese box office chart
- "The Battle at Lake Changjin" tops Chinese box office chart
- Advance box office of National Day holiday releases hit 50 mln yuan
- Domestic action thriller beats "Godzilla vs Kong" at China's box office
- Sci-fi action film "Free Guy" tops Chinese box office on debut
- China's summer box office hits 7 bln yuan
- Action film "Raging Fire" continues to lead Chinese box office
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.