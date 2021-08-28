Sci-fi action film "Free Guy" tops Chinese box office on debut

Xinhua) 15:01, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sci-fi action film "Free Guy" topped the Chinese mainland box office on its debut on Friday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

Following a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story, the movie pocketed 33.22 million yuan (around 5.12 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, accounting for 50 percent of the day's total.

Coming in second was the domestic action film "Raging Fire," which generated 12.4 million yuan on Friday.

In third place of the box office chart was the teen romance movie "Farewell, My Lad," with earnings of over 7.13 million yuan on Friday.

