Home>>
Sci-fi action film "Free Guy" tops Chinese box office on debut
(Xinhua) 15:01, August 28, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sci-fi action film "Free Guy" topped the Chinese mainland box office on its debut on Friday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.
Following a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story, the movie pocketed 33.22 million yuan (around 5.12 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, accounting for 50 percent of the day's total.
Coming in second was the domestic action film "Raging Fire," which generated 12.4 million yuan on Friday.
In third place of the box office chart was the teen romance movie "Farewell, My Lad," with earnings of over 7.13 million yuan on Friday.
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.