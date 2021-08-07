"Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office chart

Xinhua) 13:45, August 07, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Action film "Raging Fire" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office chart on Friday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

Focusing on a story about police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, the film ended its eighth day of screening with daily earnings of 33.42 million yuan (about 5.17 million U.S. dollars), accounting for 52.85 percent of the day's total box office revenue.

It was followed by romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which generated around 9.8 million yuan on Friday.

Coming in third was animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film pocketed about 7.54 million yuan on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)