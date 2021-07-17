Anti-epidemic drama "Chinese Doctors" continues box office lead

Xinhua) 13:36, July 17, 2021

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Domestic movie on epidemic fighting, "Chinese Doctors," maintained its lead in the Chinese mainland box office on Friday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported Saturday.

Pocketing another 59.7 million yuan (around 9.2 million U.S. dollars), the movie has garnered a box office revenue of nearly 662 million yuan in total since it was released on July 9.

Based on real events, "Chinese Doctors" provides a panoramic view of the arduous fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in central China's Wuhan.

Coming in second was family drama "Hi! Brother," raking in 9.2 million yuan on its premiere day. The domestic movie tells a warm story among three brothers and sisters.

Domestic movie "1921" earned over 7.2 million yuan on Friday, with its total box office reaching 450 million yuan. The movie tells stories about the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

