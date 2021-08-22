Action film "Raging Fire" continues to lead Chinese box office

Xinhua) 14:53, August 22, 2021

File Photo

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film, telling a story about a police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, ended its 23rd day of screening with daily earnings of 31.32 million yuan (around 4.82 million U.S. dollars), accounting for 45.56 percent of the day's total.

Disney and Pixar's animated film "Luca" garnered 13.38 million yuan on its second day of screening, ranking second on the daily chart.

It was followed by the animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," which raked in 7.03 million yuan on Saturday.

