Advance box office of National Day holiday releases hit 50 mln yuan

Xinhua) 16:54, September 23, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The advance ticket sales of the new films set for release around the seven-day National Day holiday starting Oct. 1 surged past 50 million yuan (7.72 million U.S. dollars) on Thursday.

The highly-anticipated war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" jointly helmed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui, and Dante Lam topped the advance holiday box office chart with 35 million yuan as of 3 p.m., showed data by box office tracker Maoyan.

The star-studded anthology film roughly translated as "Me and My Father's Generation" came in second with over 10 million yuan.

Both titles are slated for release on Sept. 30, the last business day before the holiday.

The advance sales data cover both Sept. 30 and the Oct.1-7 period.

The National Day holiday, known as a golden week for major cultural and tourism consumption in China, proved a lucrative moviegoing period in the past couple of years.

Over 10 new films are set to hit theaters on Sept. 30 or during the National Day holiday, according to the latest release schedule disclosed by film data platforms.

