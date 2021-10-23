War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" stays atop Chinese box office

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued leading the Chinese mainland box office on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Saturday.

With daily revenue of 55.89 million yuan (about 8.73 million U.S. dollars), the film's total box office sales approached 5.15 billion yuan on Friday after 23 days of screening.

The Chinese production was followed by British sci-fi film "Dune," which earned 39.4 million yuan on its first day of screening on Friday.

Patriotic film "My Country, My Parents" ranked third on the chart, finishing the day with 7.14 million yuan in box office revenue.

