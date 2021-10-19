China's box office hits 6.2 bln USD
HANGZHOU, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is the world's largest film market with this year's box office revenue reaching 40.1 billion yuan (about 6.2 billion U.S. dollars) as of Oct. 10, according to China Film Administration.
The number of movie screens in China had reached 80,743, the most in the world, the administration said in statistics released at the 8th China International Copyright Expo.
In recent years, China's film industry has continuously strengthened copyright protection, creating a good copyright environment for the movie market boom, it said.
Sponsored by the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC), the expo runs from Saturday to Monday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.
The expo, launched in 2008, serves as an important platform for showcasing China's development in copyright protection, promoting exchanges in the international copyright industry and facilitating trade in China's copyright industry.
