"The Battle at Lake Changjin" tops Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Friday, the first day of China's National Day holiday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.
Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film ended its second day of screening with over 406 million yuan (about 62.6 million U.S. dollars).
Set in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.
It was followed by patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents", which ranked second with a daily box office of nearly 181 million yuan.
Chinese animated film "Dear Tutu: The T-Rex In Operation" pocketed 9.19 million yuan on its debut day, ranking third.
