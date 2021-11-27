Domestic comedy "Be Somebody" continues to lead Chinese box office chart

Xinhua) 14:56, November 27, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

The film tells the story of a group of frustrated filmmakers who gather to plan on a new film about a notorious criminal case. It generated 28.2 million yuan (about 4.4 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, accounting for 46 percent of the day's total.

Narrating the horrible experience of a single woman living alone in the big city, the domestic suspense film "Door Lock" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in around 9.3 million yuan on Friday.

It was followed by war film "Railway Heroes," with a daily revenue of around 6 million yuan on its eighth day of screening.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)