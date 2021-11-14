Domestic comedy "Be Somebody" leads Chinese box office

Xinhua) 14:54, November 14, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film follows a group of frustrated filmmakers who gather to plan on a new film about a notorious criminal case. It raked in 51.32 million yuan (about 8.01 million U.S. dollars) on its third day of screening.

"Anita," a biopic that recounts the life story of legendary Hong Kong singer and actress Anita Mui, netted 15.47 million yuan on its second screening day and took second place on the chart.

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ranked third with 14.24 million yuan, raising its total box office to 5.62 billion yuan one and a half months after its debut.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)