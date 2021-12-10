Home>>
Yunnan: law of nature
(Xinhua) 13:34, December 10, 2021
The unique elevation in Yunnan Province contributes to the only oasis in the Tropic of Cancer desert belt. From Xishuangbanna in the south to Shangri-La in the north, British presenter Dominic Johnson-Hill will lead us to perceive the beauty of biodiversity.
