Yunnan: law of nature

Xinhua) 13:34, December 10, 2021

The unique elevation in Yunnan Province contributes to the only oasis in the Tropic of Cancer desert belt. From Xishuangbanna in the south to Shangri-La in the north, British presenter Dominic Johnson-Hill will lead us to perceive the beauty of biodiversity.

