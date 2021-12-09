China makes internet accessible to seniors

December 09, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has been working to make the internet accessible to seniors amid efforts to build an elderly-friendly society, a senior official said Thursday.

With the support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, 173 websites and mobile applications have been reprogramed for the convenience of the elderly, said He Yaqiong, head of the Department of Industry of Consumer Products, under the ministry.

He pledged greater support for the nation's information infrastructure to ensure the elderly enjoy the convenience brought about by the internet age.

